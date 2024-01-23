News

Ratboys Announce New Spring U.S. Tour Dates, Ducks Ltd. to Support The Window Out Now via Topshelf; Watch Their Recent Colbert and CBS Saturday Morning Performances

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago indie rockers Ratboys have announced some new U.S. tour dates for this spring in honor of their latest album, The Window, which was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023 list. Ducks Ltd. will support all dates of the March/April tour. Check out all the tour dates below, followed by Ratboys’ recent performance of “It’s Alive” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series, their three recent performances on CBS Saturday Morning, and their full session for KEXP, as well as a stream of their album.

Read our the interview with Ratboys on The Window here and read our rave review of the album here.

Ratboys—composed of members Julia Steiner (guitar, vocals), Dave Sagan (guitar), Marcus Nuccio (drums), and Sean Neumann (bass)—ventured to Seattle to work with producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Foxing) when making The Window. The album was almost fully crafted before heading into the studio, but Walla pushed the band to expand their vision, adding unexpected instruments such as rototoms, talkboxes, and fiddles.

Ratboys previously shared various singles from the album: “It’s Alive” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Black Earth, WI” (which also made our Songs of the Week list), “The Window” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Morning Zoo” (again a Songs of the Week pick).

Read our 2021 interview with Ratboys.

Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. are releasing a new album, Harm’s Way, on February 9 via Carpark.

Ratboys Tour Dates:

Wed. Jan. 24 - Shinjuku City, JP @ Nine Spices

Thu. Jan. 25 - Osaka, JP @ Conpass

Fri. Jan. 26 - Nagoya, JP @ Party’z

Sat. Jan. 27 - Tokyo, JP @ Warp

Sun. Jan. 28 - Suginami, JP @ Jam

Thu. March 28 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar &

Fri. March 29 - Chattanooga, TN @ Barking Legs Theatre &

Sat. March 30 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy &

Mon. April 1 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor &

Tue. April 2 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall &

Thu. April 4 - Baltimore, MC @ Ottobar &

Fri. April 5 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom &

Sat. April 6 - Portland, ME @ SPACE &

Sun. April 7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge &

Mon. April 8 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar &

Wed. April 10 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig &

Thu. April 11 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop &

Fri. April 12 - Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s &

Sat. April 13 - Madison, WI @ UW Memorial Union &

Wed. May 29 - Sat. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Fri. June 28 - Sun. June 30 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Fri. July 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI Annex *



&= w/ Ducks Ltd. as support

*= supporting Guided By Voices

<a href="https://ratboys.bandcamp.com/album/the-window">The Window by Ratboys</a>

