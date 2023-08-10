News

Ratboys - Share new single “Morning Zoo” Album The Window due August 25th via Topshelf Records

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago’s Ratboys will release their new album, The Window, on August 25th via Topshelf Records. Today, they share “Morning Zoo,” which sees Julia Steiner singing about battling anxiety, “Talk to myself all the time // Waiting on the long train // The Devil’s right behind // Stuck in the passing lane // How long does it take // To find the peace that I want?” The band have also just announced a European tour for later this year with UK shows in November.

Steiner expands on the track “The lyrics are meant to express the frustration and confusion that comes along with hanging out at a personal crossroads, where every day feels the same and the same big questions keep nagging at you from the back of your head,” says Steiner. “It’s that small, lingering feeling of numb indecision, of pesky anxiety- like disassociating at a stop sign or weighing all your biggest hopes and fears while stuck behind the longest freight train you’ve ever seen.” Ratboys previously shared the song “It’s Alive” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “Black Earth, WI”(which also made our Songs of the Week list).

Read our 2021 interview with Ratboys.

Wed. Aug. 23 - Chicago, IL @ Big Kids - Listening Party

Fri. Aug. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern - SOLD OUT

Thu. Sep. 21 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

Fri. Sep. 22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Sat. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

Tue. Sep. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Thu. Sep. 28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

Fri. Sep. 29 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal ^

Sat. Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ^

Mon. Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag *

Fri. Oct. 6 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

Sat. Oct. 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. Oct. 19 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb &

Sat. Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall &

Sun. Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court &

Tue. Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s &

Wed. Oct. 25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios &

Fri. Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord &

Sat. Oct. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park &

Sun. Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UC San Diego &

Mon. Oct. 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &

Tue. Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar &

Thu. Nov. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger &

Fri. Nov. 3 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage &

Sat. Nov. 4 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &

Mon. Nov. 13 Brighton, UK @ Zahara

Wed. Nov. 15 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

Thu. Nov. 16 Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

Fri. Nov. 17. Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Sun. Nov. 19 London, UK @ Omeara

Mon. Nov. 20 Paris, FR @ L’International

Tue. Nov. 21 Antwerp, BE @ Bouckenborgh

Wed. Nov. 22 Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Thu. Nov. 23 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. Nov. 24 Cologne, DE @ Yard Club

Sat. Nov. 25 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache

Sun. Nov. 26 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Tue. Nov. 28 Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Thu. Nov. 30 Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa

Fri. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall •

* =w/ Free Range & =w/ Another Michael ^ =





