Ratboys Share New Song “Morning Zoo” The Window Due Out August 25 via Topshelf

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago’s Ratboys have shared a new song titled “Morning Zoo,” which is the latest song from their upcoming studio album The Window. This LP is due out August 25 via Topshelf. Check out the song below followed by previously announced tour dates.

Ratboys—composed of members Julia Steiner (guitar, vocals), Dave Sagan (guitar), Marcus Nuccio (drums), and Sean Neumann (bass)—ventured to Seattle to work with producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Foxing) when making The Window.

“Morning Zoo” features Steiner singing about battling anxiety. Of the song she says in a press release: “The lyrics are meant to express the frustration and confusion that comes along with hanging out at a personal crossroads, where every day feels the same and the same big questions keep nagging at you from the back of your head. It’s that small, lingering feeling of numb indecision, of pesky anxiety- like disassociating at a stop sign or weighing all your biggest hopes and fears while stuck behind the longest freight train you’ve ever seen.”

Ratboys previously shared the songs “Crossed That Line,” “The Window,” “It’s Alive,” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list) and “Black Earth, WI”(which also made our Songs of the Week list).

Read our 2021 interview with Ratboys.

