Ratboys – Stream the New Album; Plus Read Our New Interview and Rave Review The Window Out Now via Topshelf

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Chicago indie rockers Ratboys have released a new album, The Window, today via Topshelf. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Plus today we posted our new interview with the band about The Window, as well as our rave review of the album (both written by Mark Moody). Stream the album below. Read the interview here and the review here.

Ratboys—composed of members Julia Steiner (guitar, vocals), Dave Sagan (guitar), Marcus Nuccio (drums), and Sean Neumann (bass)—ventured to Seattle to work with producer Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Foxing) when making The Window. The album was almost fully crafted before heading into the studio, but Walla pushed the band to expand their vision, adding unexpected instruments such as rototoms, talkboxes, and fiddles.

Ratboys previously shared various singles from the album: “It’s Alive” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), “Black Earth, WI” (which also made our Songs of the Week list), “The Window” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Morning Zoo” (again a Songs of the Week pick).

Read our 2021 interview with Ratboys.

<a href="https://ratboys.bandcamp.com/album/the-window">The Window by Ratboys</a>

Ratboys Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern - SOLD OUT

Thu. Sep. 21 - Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

Fri. Sep. 22 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

Sat. Sep. 23 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

Tue. Sep. 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Wed. Sep. 27 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

Thu. Sep. 28 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

Fri. Sep. 29 - Montreal, QC @ POP Montreal ^

Sat. Sep. 30 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ^

Mon. Oct. 2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall *

Tue. Oct. 3 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

Wed. Oct. 4 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag *

Fri. Oct. 6 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

Sat. Oct. 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

Thu. Oct. 19 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb &

Sat. Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall &

Sun. Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court &

Tue. Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s &

Wed. Oct. 25 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios &

Fri. Oct. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord &

Sat. Oct. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park &

Sun. Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA @ The Loft at UC San Diego &

Mon. Oct. 30 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room &

Tue. Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar &

Thu. Nov. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger &

Fri. Nov. 3 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage &

Sat. Nov. 4 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada &

Fri. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - NEW SHOW



* =w/ Free Range

&=w/ Another Michael

^=w/ Ellis

