Read our interview with The Great American Baking Show’s Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith The British Bake Off Phenomenon Returns Stateside with Holiday Special and New Series on Roku

Photography by The Roku Channel

Ahead of their new holiday special debuting today on The Roku Channel, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith took some time to answer our questions about their favorite seasonal dishes to bake out-of-season, some of the differences between American and British competitors, and what happens on Bake Off when the cameras aren’t rolling.

You can now stream The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday Special for free on The Roku Channel, along with past seasons of both the Great British and Great American Baking Shows.

Click here to read our chat with Paul and Prue.

<p>