Real Estate Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Water Underground” Daniel Due Out February 23, 2024 via Domino; Video Themed to The Adventures of Pete & Pete

Photography by Sinna Nasseri



Real Estate have announced a new album, Daniel, and shared its first single, “Water Underground,” via a music video featuring the stars of the 1990s TV show, The Adventures of Pete & Pete. They have also announced some 2024 tour dates. Daniel is due out February 23, 2024 via Domino. Check out the “Water Underground” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Daniel follows 2020’s The Main Thing album and 2021’s Half a Human EP.

Real Estate’s current lineup is Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar), and Sammi Niss (drums). Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) produced the album, which was recorded over nine days at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Courtney had this to say about the new single in a press release: “This song is about writing songs. I think ‘Water Underground’ is like the unconscious, the mysterious part of your brain where creativity comes from. The constant flow of music in the back of your head. You get an idea while driving or walking the dog or something and you want to hold on to it.”

Edmond Hawkins directed the “Water Underground” video, which stars The Adventures of Pete & Pete’s Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna. Tamberelli and Maronna conceptualized and produced the video with creators Chris Viscardi and Will McRobb.

Tamberelli had this to say about the video: “New Jersey roots are hard to break. Julian, Alex, and Martin all grew up one town away from me and were actually friends with the younger siblings of my friends from Ridgewood. They told me they even saw me perform at the local bandshell with some of those older siblings while I was in high school. The video brings it full circle and adding my dear old friends from the show into the fold really tied it all together.”

Check out our interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

Daniel Tracklist:

1. Somebody New

2. Haunted World

3. Water Underground

4. Flowers

5. Interior

6. Freeze Brain

7. Say No More

8. Airdrop

9. Victoria

10. Market Street

11. You Are Here

Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates: 03/01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

03/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

03/03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall*

03/05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge*

03/06/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre*

03/08/24 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

03/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

03/10/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

03/11/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether*

03/13/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club*

04/05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)^

04/06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple - The Concert Hall^

04/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club^

04/08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium^

04/10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line^

04/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall^

04/12/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s^

04/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre^

04/15/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

04/16/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

04/17/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale^

04/18/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^

04/20/24 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios^

05/16/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/17/24 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18/24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

05/20/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

05/21/24 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/22/24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger #

05/23/24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24/24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

05/25/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse



* w/ Florry

^ w/ Marina Allen

# w/ Water From Your Eyes

