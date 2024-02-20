News

All





Real Estate Share Animated Video for New Song “Flowers” Daniel Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Sinna Nasseri



Real Estate are releasing a new album, Daniel, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its third single, “Flowers,” via an animated video directed by Magnus Carlsson, who helmed Radiohead’s iconic “Paranoid Android” video. Watch it below.

Real Estate’s current lineup is Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar), and Sammi Niss (drums). Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) produced the album, which was recorded over nine days at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

“For me, the greatest animated music video of all time is Magnus Carlsson’s iconic ‘Paranoid Android’ video for Radiohead,” says Courtney in a press release. “It looked like nothing else on MTV in 1997. So when we decided to do an animated video for our next single, that was at the top of the mood board. Let’s make something like the ‘Paranoid Android’ video. It didn’t even occur to us that we could actually ask Magnus Carlsson himself to make a video for our song, or that he would actually do it, or that it would end up just as weird and beautiful as we could have imagined. Big thanks to the legend Mr. Carlsson for being up for working with us.”

The band collectively had this to say about the new song: “This song is the closest Real Estate will ever get to like a Shania Twain style country rocker. We keep saying we didn’t go to Nashville to make a country record—we didn’t—but then we put out shit like this. Who cares though this song rocks. Check out that guitar solo.”

Previously Real Estate shared Daniel’s first single, “Water Underground,” via a music video featuring the stars of the 1990s TV show, The Adventures of Pete & Pete. Then they shared its second single, “Haunted World.” They also announced a free album release show that’s only for people named Daniel (or some variation of that name).

Daniel follows 2020’s The Main Thing album and 2021’s Half a Human EP.

Check out our interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.