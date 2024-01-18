News

All





Real Estate Share New Song “Haunted World” and Announce Free Show Only for People Named Daniel Daniel Due Out February 23 via Domino

Photography by Sinna Nasseri



Real Estate are releasing a new album, Daniel, on February 23 via Domino. Now they have shared its second single, “Haunted World.” They have also announced a free album release show that’s only for people named Daniel (or some variation of that name). It can either be your first name or middle name and variations can include Dan, Danielle, Danny, Daniella, Danielson, etc. The Daniel can bring a +1 guest not named Daniel. The show will happen at Union Pool in New York on February 22 and Daniels can RSVP here. Listen to “Haunted World” below, followed by all the band’s upcoming tour dates (where those of any name are welcome).

Real Estate’s current lineup is Martin Courtney (vocals, guitar), Alex Bleeker (bass, vocals), Matt Kallman (keyboards), Julian Lynch (guitar), and Sammi Niss (drums). Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves) produced the album, which was recorded over nine days at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Courtney had this to say about “Haunted World” in a press release: “‘Haunted World’ sounds like a ’90s sitcom theme to us. Network execs—this song is available and we are ready and willing to sell to the highest bidder. We’re super happy with how this one turned out. We had a nice arrangement worked out before we headed to Nashville to record, but it really came to life in the studio. Sometimes a song will surprise you like that.”

Previously Real Estate shared Daniel’s first single, “Water Underground,” via a music video featuring the stars of the 1990s TV show, The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Daniel follows 2020’s The Main Thing album and 2021’s Half a Human EP.

Check out our interview with Real Estate on The Main Thing.

Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates:

02/22/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *DANIELS-ONLY*

03/01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre*

03/02/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

03/03/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall*

03/05/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge*

03/06/24 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre*

03/08/24 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

03/09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom*

03/10/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park*

03/11/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether*

03/13/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club*

04/05/24 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)^

04/06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple - The Concert Hall^

04/07/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club^

04/08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium^

04/10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line^

04/11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall^

04/12/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s^

04/13/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre^

04/15/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

04/16/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

04/17/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale^

04/18/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall^

04/20/24 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios^ SOLD OUT

05/16/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/17/24 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18/24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

05/20/24 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

05/21/24 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

05/22/24 - Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger #

05/23/24 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24/24 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

05/25/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

05/26/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse



* w/ Florry

^ w/ Marina Allen

# w/ Water From Your Eyes

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.