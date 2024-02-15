News

Real Farmer Unleash New Single “Consequence” And Announce Debut Album Compare What's There

Dutch noise-punk quartet, Real Farmer, hailing from Groningen, have unleashed their fiery new single “Consequence” via Peter Doherty’s Strap Originals. This blistering track follows the previously released “The Straightest Line” and “Inner City,” offering a taste of their highly anticipated debut album, Compare What’s There, dropping on March 8th, 2024.

To celebrate the album’s release, Real Farmer are off on tour ablaze with five headline shows in March across London, Exeter, Oxford, Bristol, and Nottingham.

Compare What’s There promises a whirlwind of energy, driven by guitarist/vocalist Peter van der Ploeg, bassist/vocalist Marrit Meinema, singer Jeroen Klootsema, and drummer Leon Harms. Expect lightning-fast tempos, razor-sharp riffs, pulsating drums, and captivating melodies.

Talking about the video for “Consequence” the band reveal:

“We gave our favourite videographer Héctor Garcia Martin (hache.mov) free rein to interpret and create a video-clip for the song. Héctor says: “The way I treated the video was about not knowing. In the video you never know who the main character is, it could be anyone. Keeping this unknown brings about both feelings of universality, this person could be all of us, as well as of not caring about it at all anymore. It’s a mix of not knowing and not caring. The character itself seems to be wondering around, going through the days, seemingly lost and constantly looking for something.””

Compare What’s There was produced by Niek Van Den Driesschen and recorded at Far Out Sound Studios in Rotterdam.



LIVE DATES MARCH

Thursday 14th Brighton - Green Door Store (supporting Bull)

Friday 15th London - Two Palms

Saturday 16th Exeter - Cavern

Monday 17th Oxford - The Library Pub

Tuesday 18th Bristol - Exchange

Wednesday 19th Nottingham - JT Soar



