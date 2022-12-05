News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Global Tour Tickets On Sale This Friday





Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a 2023 global tour in support of their two recent studio albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 9) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 North America Tour Dates:

Wed Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *~

Sat Apr 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium #~

Thu Apr 06 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME ^~

Sat Apr 08 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium ^~

Fri Apr 14 – Syracuse, NY– JMA Wireless Dome ^~

Fri May 12 – San Diego, CA – Snap Dragon Stadium >+

Sun May 14 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^+

Wed May 17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome ^+

Fri May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival =

Thu May 25 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park ^+

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Europe Tour Dates:

Sun Jun 18 – Landgraaf, NL – Pinkpop =

Wed Jun 21 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy <

Sat Jun 24 – Odense, DK – Tinderbox =

Mon Jun 26 – Mannheim, DE – Maimarktgelände <

Fri Jun 30 – Leuven, BE – Rock Wercther =

Sun Jul 2 – Milan, IT – I-Days =

Thu Jul 6 – Lisbon, PT – NOS Live =

Sat Jul 8 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool =

Tue Jul 11 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium <~

Fri Jul 14 – Vienna, AT – Ernst-Happel Stadion <~

Mon Jul 17 – Carhaix, FR – Les Vieilles Charrues =

Fri Jul 21 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~

Sun Jul 23 – Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes

< Iggy Pop

% The Roots

# St. Vincent

> The Mars Volta

* City and Colour

+ Thundercat

~ King Princess

= Festival Date

