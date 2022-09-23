News

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Song “Eddie” Return of the Dream Canteen Due Out October 14 via Warner

Photography by Clara Balzary



Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a new song, “Eddie.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which will be out on October 14 via Warner. Listen below.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis elaborates on the new song in a press release: “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die. Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came into rehearsal with an emotional bassline. John, Chad and I started playing along and pretty soon with all our hearts, a song in his honor effortlessly unfolded. It felt good to be sad and care so much about a person who had given so much to our lives. Although the song doesn’t speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock n roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers previously shared the album single “Tippa My Tongue.” Their previous album, Unlimited Love, was released in April via Warner. It featured the song “Black Summer.”

