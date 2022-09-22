 Remember Sports Announce New EP, Share Video For New Single “Leap Day” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 22nd, 2022  
Remember Sports Announce New EP, Share Video For New Single “Leap Day”

Leap Day EP Out Tomorrow via Father/Daughter

Sep 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Emily Reo
Remember Sports have announced the release of a new EP, Leap Day, which will be out tomorrow (Sep. 23) via Father/Daughter. They have also shared a video for the EP’s title track. View the Buzz Lombardi-directed video below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

The band’s Carmen Perry states in a press release: “This is the first time we were able to work on music together since the pandemic, so I hope everyone can feel the joy and love that went into making this. We filmed the video at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, which is one of my favorite spots in Philadelphia. It was an insanely hot day, which I think is funny because the song takes place in the winter. Whatever season it is, I think we made a great EP for walking around your neighborhood on a sunny day and noticing things you never noticed before.”

Remember Sports’ most recent album, Like a Stone, came out in 2021 via Father/Daughter.

Leap Day Tracklist:

1. Leap Day
2. Supervise
3. Ice Cream Heart
4. The One You Wanted

