Ride Announce New Album, Share New Song “Peace Sign” Interplay Due Out March 29 via Wichita/PIAS

Photography by Cal McIntyre



Legendary British shoegazers Ride have announced a new album, Interplay, and shared its first single, “Peace Sign.” Interplay is due out March 29 via Wichita and PIAS. Check out “Peace Sign” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Interplay is the band’s third album since reforming in 2014, following 2017’s Weather Diaries and 2019’s This Is Not a Safe Place. Ride produced the album with Richie Kennedy and Claudius Mittendorfer mixed the album.

Ride formed in 1988 and its lineup remains guitarist/vocalists Andy Bell and Mark Gardener, drummer Laurence “Loz” Colbert, and bassist Steve Queralt,

Bell had this to say about Interplay in a press release: “This album has taken a long time to make, and has seen the band go through a lot of ups and downs; maybe the most of any Ride album. But it has seen us come through the process as a band in a good place, feeling able to shake off the past, and ready to celebrate the combined musical talents that brought us together in the first place.”

Of the new single, Bell says: “‘Peace Sign’ started life as a jam recorded at Marks’ OX4 studio, in early 2021. We called it ‘Berlin’ and initially it featured Loz on drums, Steve on bass, and myself on a prophet 5 synth. About six months later I got hold of the recording and wrestled it into song form. Lyrically I was inspired by a film called The Alpinist about the visionary free climber Marc-André Leclerc. Soon after I’d finished working on the song I remember I was raving to my bandmates about Leclerc at OX4, and a good memory of that time was us all watching that film at Mark’s studio.”

Ride are currently on a co-headlining U.S. tour with The Charlatans. It’s something they did last year as well. The Charlatans are performing their 1992-released sophomore album, Between 10th and 11th, and Ride are performing their 1990-released debut album, Nowhere.

Read our interview with Ride’s Mark Gardener on This Is Not a Safe Place.

Also read our 2013 interview with Ride on Nowhere and our 2015 interview with Gardener where he went through Nowhere track-by-track.

Interplay Tracklist:

1. Peace Sign

2. Last Frontier

3. Light in a Quiet Room

4. Monaco

5. I Came to See the Wreck

6. Stay Free

7. Last Night I Came

8. Sunrise Chaser

9. Midnight Rider

10. Portland Rocks

11. Essaouira

12. Yesterday Is Just a Song

