 Rihanna Shares New Single “Lift Me Up” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, October 28th, 2022  
Subscribe

Rihanna Shares New Single “Lift Me Up”

Lead Single From the Forthcoming Soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Oct 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Rihanna has shared a new single, “Lift Me Up.” It is the lead single from the forthcoming soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soundtrack will be out next Friday (Nov. 4) via Roc Nation/Def Jam/Hollywood. Listen below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was directed by Ryan Coogler, and will be released on November 11.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent