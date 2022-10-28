Rihanna Shares New Single “Lift Me Up”
Lead Single From the Forthcoming Soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna has shared a new single, “Lift Me Up.” It is the lead single from the forthcoming soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soundtrack will be out next Friday (Nov. 4) via Roc Nation/Def Jam/Hollywood. Listen below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was directed by Ryan Coogler, and will be released on November 11.
