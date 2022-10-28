News

All





Rihanna Shares New Single “Lift Me Up” Lead Single From the Forthcoming Soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever





Rihanna has shared a new single, “Lift Me Up.” It is the lead single from the forthcoming soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The soundtrack will be out next Friday (Nov. 4) via Roc Nation/Def Jam/Hollywood. Listen below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was directed by Ryan Coogler, and will be released on November 11.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.