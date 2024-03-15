News

RINSE Shares Video for New Song “Stranger” (Feat. Caroline Loveglow) The Latest From Hatchie Collaborator Joe Agius





Australian shoegazer RINSE has shared a new song, “Stranger,” which features guest vocals by Los Angeles singer Caroline Loveglow. It was shared via a self-directed music video. Watch it below.

RINSE is the shoegaze/dream pop project of Joe Agius, who is married to Harriette Pilbeam (aka Hatchie) and often collaborates with her and plays guitar in her band.

In 2021 he released the Wherever I Am EP. One of its singles, “Tamaryn (Wherever I Am),” made our Songs of the Week list. The 2021 song “Back Into Your Arms,” featuring Hatchie, also made it to our Songs of the Week list.

