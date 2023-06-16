News

RIP Dunes Shares Music Video for Debut Song “In Real Life” New Project from Caveman’s Matthew Iwanusa





RIP Dunes, a new project by Caveman’s Matthew Iwanusa, has just shared his debut single, “In Real Life” via a music video. The track reels the listener in with a euphoric, swirling sonic collage of synths, guitar and 80s drums. Iwanusa is also scheduled to perform in Brooklyn on July 28. Watch the video for “In Real Life” below.

“‘In Real Life’ is about coming to terms with reality in a situation and realizing it’s time for a change,” says Iwanusa. “I like the dark elements of that music.”

Iwanusa has been working on RIP Dunes since right before the pandemic, inspired by the purchase of a 12-string guitar. His family would make 10-hour drives to a getaway home on Lake Michigan surrounded by dunes, the namesake of his new project.

Read Matthew Iwanusa’s Nocturnal Admittance post for us on his most vivid recurring dream.

