Friday, July 21st, 2023  
RIP Dunes Shares New Song “Don’t Tell Me It’s Over” – Stream Here

Upcoming Show At Sleepwalk in New York

Jul 21, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by James Christopher Egan III
RIP Dunes (the new project of Caveman’s Matthew Iwanusa) has shared his new song “Don’t Tell Me It’s Over.” He will also be performing a hometown show on July 28 at Sleepwalk in Brooklyn, NY. Check out the “Don’t Tell Me It’s Over” below.

Of the single, Iwanusa says in a press release: “I was watching a lot of ‘90s shows when writing this song. It felt like the theme songs and music throughout the shows slowly worked their way into the writing. Having that constantly playing in the background brought up a lot of nostalgic emotions and feelings.” Citing Echo and the Bunnymen, The Church, and The Cure as influences, Iwanusa dove headfirst into a 12-string guitar he had purchased.

Iwanusa previously shared a music video for his debut track “In Real Life.”

Read Matthew Iwanusa’s Nocturnal Admittance post for us on his most vivid recurring dream.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

