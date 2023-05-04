News

Rockaway Beach Announces First 24 Artists For 2024 Event Sleaford Mods and The Selecter among the headiners

Rockaway Beach is one of Under the Radar’s favourite weekends of the UK festival circuit, so it gives us great pleasure to reveal the first 24 artists who’ll be playing their 2024 event, including the first two headliners.

Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods and ska legends The Selecter will both headline the eighth edition of Rockaway Beach in January 2024. Following on from this year’s headliners Peter Hook & The Light, OMD and Self Esteem, it will also be the first time either band has played the festival.

Speaking about the headliners, Rockaway Beach founder Ian Crowther says, “Sleaford Mods are a model of unmitigated artistic integrity. It’s a brilliant thing to be able to book acts at Rockaway Beach that speak to us, and our audience, and engage - with tremendous poetry and musicality - on issues and subject matter that we hold dear. Almost no act touring today is an uncompromised as them, so they’ve been top of our list for a while to get hold of. They’ve performed huge shows to audiences of 10,000 people, so it means the world that they’re bringing their unique live experience to our more intimate setting.”

On also confirming The Selecter, he adds, “We’ve always been such big admirers of two-tone and new wave music across our music programme, and there’s few artists as legendary as Pauline Black and The Selecter who were there at the pivotal dawn of that UK movement. Their performance will be a huge moment for us at Rockaway Beach, and a real celebration of the ska scene.”

The full list of the first 24 acts confirmed is as follows:-

Big Special

Bob Vylan

Chris Hawkins (DJ)

Creep Show

Desperate Journalist

Dream Wife

Enjoyable Listens

Frozemode

Ghost Car

Hifi Sean & David McAlmont

Hinds

Japanese Television

JOHN

M(h)aol

Sleaford Mods

Snayx

The Nightingales

The Selecter

The Unit Ama

Trupa Trupa

Taking place at Butlins, Bognor Regis over the weekend of 5th, 6th and 7th January 2024. Rockaway Beach also prides itself on having a full programme across the weekend on various stages besides its live music schedules. Once more there will be Q&As with artists, guest DJs, record signings, a record fair, album playbacks and listening parties, late-night takeovers, silent discos, and pub quizzes, plus the various attractions of the Butlin’s site itself… all included in the weekend ticket alongside accommodation.

Tickets are available HERE from just £90 per person.



Here’s what Under the Radar thought of this year’s and last year’s events.

