Röyksopp Share New Song “Feel It” Featuring Maurissa Rose Profound Mysteries III Due Out on November 18

Photography by Stian Andersen



Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) have shared a new song, “Feel It,” featuring Maurissa Rose. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Profound Mysteries III, the third part of their 2022 album trilogy, which will be out on November 18. Listen below.

Part I of Profound Mysteries came out earlier this year. It featured the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, “This Time, This Place” (featuring Beki Mari), “Breathe” (featuring Astrid S.), and “If You Want Me” (featuring Susanne Sundfør).

Profound Mysteries II came out in August. It included the singles “Sorry” (featuring Jamie Irrepressible), “Unity” (featuring Karen Harding), “Let’s Get It Right” (featuring Astrid S.), and “Control.”

Upon announcement of Profound Mysteries III, the duo shared “The Night” (which features Alison Goldfrapp of Goldfrapp) and “Speed King.” They later shared the song “Me&Youphoria.”

