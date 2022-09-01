News

All





Röyksopp Share Two New Songs: “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp) and “Speed King” Profound Mysteries III Due Out on November 18

Photography by Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall



Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) are releasing Profound Mysteries III, the third part of their 2022 album trilogy, on November 18. Now they have shared two new songs from it: “The Night” (which features Alison Goldfrapp of Goldfrapp) and “Speed King.” Listen to them both below.

In a press release Röyksopp collectively had this to say about the album: “With Profound Mysteries part III, we conclude our triple album endeavor. Beneath its golden, shimmering sheen, lie levels of ambiguity and contrast; the sweet and the harrowing, the wonderful and the wrong. We are human, we dream.”

Part I of Profound Mysteries came out earlier this year. It featured the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, “This Time, This Place” (featuring Beki Mari), “Breathe” (featuring Astrid S.), and “If You Want Me” (featuring Susanne Sundfør).

Profound Mysteries II came out in August. It included the singles “Sorry” (featuring Jamie Irrepressible), “Unity” (featuring Karen Harding), “Let’s Get It Right” (featuring Astrid S.), and “Control.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.