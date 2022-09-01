 Röyksopp Share Two New Songs: “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp) and “Speed King” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 1st, 2022  
Röyksopp Share Two New Songs: “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp) and “Speed King”

Profound Mysteries III Due Out on November 18

Sep 01, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall
Röyksopp (the electronic duo of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland) are releasing Profound Mysteries III, the third part of their 2022 album trilogy, on November 18. Now they have shared two new songs from it: “The Night” (which features Alison Goldfrapp of Goldfrapp) and “Speed King.” Listen to them both below.

In a press release Röyksopp collectively had this to say about the album: “With Profound Mysteries part III, we conclude our triple album endeavor. Beneath its golden, shimmering sheen, lie levels of ambiguity and contrast; the sweet and the harrowing, the wonderful and the wrong. We are human, we dream.”

Part I of Profound Mysteries came out earlier this year. It featured the songs “Impossible,” which features Allison Goldfrapp and was one of our Songs of the Week, “This Time, This Place” (featuring Beki Mari), “Breathe” (featuring Astrid S.), and “If You Want Me” (featuring Susanne Sundfør).

Profound Mysteries II came out in August. It included the singles “Sorry” (featuring Jamie Irrepressible), “Unity” (featuring Karen Harding), “Let’s Get It Right” (featuring Astrid S.), and “Control.”

