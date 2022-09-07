News

Ruth Radelet (Formerly of Chromatics) Announces Debut EP, Shares Video For New Single “Stranger” The Other Side EP Due Out October 7

Photography by Jake Bottiglieri



Ruth Radelet, the former frontwoman of Chromatics, has announced the release of her debut solo EP, The Other Side, which will be out on October 7. She has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Stranger.” The song was produced by Filip Nikolic, formerly of Poolside. View the James Manson-directed video below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Radelet states: “‘Stranger’ is about a specific kind of loneliness that I have only felt in Los Angeles. Although the song is very much about longing, it’s more about a place than a person. The lyric ‘I could never hold you in my hands’ is about the feeling of always being on the outside looking in, of the city never fully opening its doors to me.”

She adds, regarding the EP: “The Other Side represents a side of my personality as an artist that most people haven’t seen until now. It also represents my coming out the other side of a traumatic experience, gathering what I could from ‘Before’ and figuring out how to exist ‘After.’ This record was forged in the fire of a transformative two-year period during which I lost almost everything, including my father who was a huge influence on me. Most of the songs were written just before I was caught up in a storm of big changes, and they were all finished just as life started to feel sweet again. It feels right to share some of the last chapter before moving into the next, and though it’s a melancholy record, for me The Other Side is a step into a bigger and brighter future.”

Radelet previously shared the EP single “Crimes.”

In August 2021, Chromatics announced their breakup via social media. In December, Radelet shared a cover of Elliott Smith’s 2004 song “Twilight” as part of Kill Rock Stars’ 30th anniversary cover singles series.

The Other Side Tracklist:

1. Stranger

2. Sometimes

3. Crimes

4. Be Careful

5. Youth

