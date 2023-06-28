News

S. Carey and John Raymond Announce Collaborative Album, Share First Single “Calling” Shadowlands Due Out September 15 via Libellule

Grammy-nominated trumpeter John Raymond and Bon Iver member S. Carey have teamed up to release a new album,Shadowlands, and they shared its first single, “Calling.”Shadowlands is due out September 15 via Libellule. The album was produced by Sun Chung. Check out the song, followed by Shadowlands’ tracklist and cover artwork, below.



For S. Carey and John Raymond, the opportunity to collaborate has been a long time in the making. They both started off as music students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau but went in different directions. The pair reunited in 2018, and after an initial round of sessions in 2019, the opening two tracks of the album were crafted.



Most of the album was recorded in the woods of Eau-Claire, where they met around 20 years ago. Carey’s vocals combined with Raymond’s lyrical horn creates a duo-symphonic experience, blending acoustics of musical interplay.



“Calling” started as a piano hook that Raymod played one night, but once his flugelhorn and Carey’s voice were added to the mix, this illustrious song was born. The song blossoms as new layers are gradually added including Aaron Parks on acoustic piano, Jeremy Boettcher on bass, Dave Devine on electric guitar, and Chris Thomson on woodwinds.



Shadowlands Tracklist:

1. Morning Prayer

2. Calling

3. Steadfast (ft. Gordi)

4. Transient

5. Chrysalis

6. Hollow

7. Blood Orange

8. Already/Not Yet

9. New Meaning (ft. Gordi)

10. Beholding

