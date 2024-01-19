News

Sam Evian Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Wild Days” Plunge Due Out March 22 via Flying Cloud Recordings/Thirty Tigers

Photography by CJ Harvey



Sam Evian has announced a new album, Plunge, and shared its first single, “Wild Days.” He’s also announced some U.S. tour dates. Plunge is due out March 22 via Evian’s own Flying Cloud Recordings imprint and Thirty Tigers. CJ Harvey directed the “Wild Days” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Evian recorded the album at Flying Cloud Studios in the Catskills in Upstate New York with various friends and collaborators, including Liam Kazar, Sean Mullins, El Kempner of Palehound, and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief.

“No-one knew the songs or what the plan was. We kept it loose and fun. This was the spirit of the sessions. No headphones, no playback, minimal overdubs, or bleed. Fast and loose,” says Evian in a press release.

“I wrote the songs so that I could just play them and sing them on a guitar. I wanted them to be like really focused, classic songs,” he further explains.

“Wild Days” was written from Evian’s mother’s perspective and the whole of Plunge sees Evian writing “from the eyes of his creative musician parents, tracing their complicated love story and adding his own ruminations throughout,” as the press release puts it.

Plunge is the follow-up to 2021’s Time to Melt, which was released on Fat Possum.

Read our The End interview with Evian from 2021.

Plunge Tracklist:

1. Wild Days

2. Jacket

3. Rollin’ In

4. Why Does It Take So Long*

5. Freakz

6. Wind Blows

7. Another Way

8. Runaway

9. Stay

Sam Evian Tour Dates: UK / EU:



2/24: Bristol, UK - Simple Things Festival

2/27: London, UK - Oslo Hackney

2/29: Paris, FR - Badaboum



North American:



4/24: Montreal, QC - Le Ritz PDB

4/25: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4/26: New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/27: Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

4/28: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

4/30: Toronto, ON - TBD

5/2: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

5/3: Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

5/4: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

5/5: Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

5/7: Denver, CO - Globe Hall

5/9: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

5/10: Boise, ID - Neurolux

5/11: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

5/13: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

5/15: San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

5/17: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

5/18: Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

5/21: Austin, TX - Antone’s

5/22: Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

5/24: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room

5/25: Asheville, NC - Eulogy

5/26: Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle



* All U.S. dates with Hannah Cohen as support

