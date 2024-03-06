 Sam Evian Shares New Song “Stay” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 6th, 2024  
Subscribe

Sam Evian Shares New Song “Stay”

Plunge Due Out March 22 via Flying Cloud Recordings/Thirty Tigers

Mar 06, 2024 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Sam Evian is releasing a new album, Plunge, on March 22 via Evian’s own Flying Cloud Recordings imprint and Thirty Tigers. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Stay.” Listen below.

Evian previously shared the album’s first single, “Wild Days,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Rollin’ In,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Evian recorded the album at Flying Cloud Studios in the Catskills in Upstate New York with various friends and collaborators, including Liam Kazar, Sean Mullins, El Kempner of Palehound, and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief.

“No-one knew the songs or what the plan was. We kept it loose and fun. This was the spirit of the sessions. No headphones, no playback, minimal overdubs, or bleed. Fast and loose,” says Evian in a press release.

“I wrote the songs so that I could just play them and sing them on a guitar. I wanted them to be like really focused, classic songs,” he further explains.

“Wild Days” was written from Evian’s mother’s perspective and the whole of Plunge sees Evian writing “from the eyes of his creative musician parents, tracing their complicated love story and adding his own ruminations throughout,” as the press release puts it.

Plunge is the follow-up to 2021’s Time to Melt, which was released on Fat Possum.

Read our The End interview with Evian from 2021.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent