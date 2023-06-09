News

Sam Smith and Madonna Share New Song "VULGAR" New S&M Single Released Today via Capitol





Five time Grammy winner, Sam Smith (who uses they/them pronouns), and the best-selling female artist of all time, Madonna, have recorded a fierce duet: “VULGAR” as S&M. They have also released a lyric video. Both artists are also preparing to kick off their own separate tours. Watch the video below.

In February 2023, Madonna performed with Sam Smith and Kim Petras during the Grammy Awards Ceremony where she left her audience with some hallowed words. “Are you ready for some controversy?” she asked. “If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous,” she said, “you are definitely onto something.”

“VULGAR” was born the next day, featuring both artists’ illustrious songwriting, loud hooks, an eastern string break, and an earth shattering bass. It was produced by ILYA, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, Sam Smith and Lauren D’elia (Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer).

The song’s demands are simple: the artists vie for respect and denounce repression.

Sam Smith released their sixth studio album Gloria in July, and Madonna kicks off her Celebration Tour in July.

Smith recently hurt their vocal cords in Manchester last month, but they will be back on stage starting July 25 for the North American leg.

