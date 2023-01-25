News

Samia Shares Two New Songs: “Honey” and “Breathing Song” Honey Due Out This Friday via Grand Jury

Photography by Sophia Matinazad



Samia is releasing her sophomore album, Honey, this Friday via Grand Jury. Now she has shared two new songs from it: title track “Honey” and “Breathing Song.” “Honey” was shared via a music video. Jacq Justice directed the video. Check out both songs below.

Samia had this to say about the two songs in a press release: “Tried writing ‘Breathing Song’ a thousand times and couldn’t get it right. Played one of its iterations for Molly Sarlé on zoom and she was like ‘you just told me a really powerful story before you played this, write it again and just tell the story,’ so I did; I just said what happened, from my perspective. Got to play it for her again when it was finished and we cried. ‘Honey’ takes place in the same world as ‘Breathing Song.’ It’s about always being drunk enough that you don’t have to look around. To me it’s the saddest song I’ve ever written, because it’s mocking my attempt to convince people I was good. Caleb Wright turned it into a campfire song, though, and I love that it can be interpreted as fun too.”

Previously we posted the videos for two songs from Honey: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions.” “Sea Lions” was one of our Songs of the Week.

