 Samia Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, December 6th, 2022  
Subscribe

Samia Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions”

Honey Due Out January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury

Dec 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jacqueline Justice
Bookmark and Share


Samia has shared videos for two new singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions.” They are the latest releases from her forthcoming album, Honey, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury. View the videos, directed by Samia and Jacqueline Justice, below.

In a press release, Samia states: “‘Pink Balloon’ is trying to make amends by looking at it from a bird’s eye after everything got too complicated. ‘Sea Lions’ is not zoomed out…stewing in it, too angry to work it out or let it go, finding old voicemails and trying to decide where it went wrong on a loop until you have to run it off, running until you were never angry in the first place.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #70

Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)

Most Recent