Samia Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions”
Honey Due Out January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury
Dec 06, 2022
Photography by Jacqueline Justice
Samia has shared videos for two new singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions.” They are the latest releases from her forthcoming album, Honey, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury. View the videos, directed by Samia and Jacqueline Justice, below.
In a press release, Samia states: “‘Pink Balloon’ is trying to make amends by looking at it from a bird’s eye after everything got too complicated. ‘Sea Lions’ is not zoomed out…stewing in it, too angry to work it out or let it go, finding old voicemails and trying to decide where it went wrong on a loop until you have to run it off, running until you were never angry in the first place.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, Pt. 2: Video Games (News) —
- Built To Spill Announce 2023 Tour Dates (News) — Built to Spill
- Premiere: Sunnsetter Shares New Single “Float In Circles” (News) —
- Tops: The Complete Collection of Charles Biro’s Visionary 1949 Comic Book Series (Review) —
- The Walkmen Announce New May 2023 Shows (News) — The Walkmen
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.