Samia Shares Videos For Two New Singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions” Honey Due Out January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury

Photography by Jacqueline Justice



Samia has shared videos for two new singles: “Pink Balloon” and “Sea Lions.” They are the latest releases from her forthcoming album, Honey, which will be out on January 27, 2023 via Grand Jury. View the videos, directed by Samia and Jacqueline Justice, below.

In a press release, Samia states: “‘Pink Balloon’ is trying to make amends by looking at it from a bird’s eye after everything got too complicated. ‘Sea Lions’ is not zoomed out…stewing in it, too angry to work it out or let it go, finding old voicemails and trying to decide where it went wrong on a loop until you have to run it off, running until you were never angry in the first place.”

