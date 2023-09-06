 Sampha Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Only” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 6th, 2023  
Sampha Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Only”

LAHAI Due Out October 20 via Young

Sep 06, 2023 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jesse Crankson
London singer/songwriter and producer Sampha has officially announced a new album, LAHAI, and shared a new song from it, “Only,” via a music video. He’s also announced some tour dates. LAHAI is due out October 20 via Young. Dexter Navy directed the “Only” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

LAHAI features an array of collaborators: Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves, and Kwake Bass.

The album includes “Spirit 2.0,” which was shared in June and was his first new solo song in six years (and also one of our Songs of the Week).

Sampha’s last solo music project was his 2017 debut album Process, which won the Mercury Prize.

A press release decribes the album in more detail: “If Process, Sampha’s 2017 Mercury-Prize-winning debut album, was an artist figuring out his own place in the world, engulfed in the shadows of grief and loss, LAHAI is an exercise in the radical acceptance and joy in the human condition, and the beauty in the journey itself. Welcome to Sampha’s next musical chapter: LAHAI.”

LAHAI Tracklist:

1. Stereo Colour Cloud (shaman’s dream)
2. Spirit 2.0
3. Dancing Circles
4. Suspended
5. Satellite Business
6. Jonathan L. Seagull
7. Inclination Compass (Tenderness)
8. Only
9. Time Piece
10. Can’t Go Back
11. Evidence
12. Wave Therapy
13. What If You Hypnotise Me?
14. Rose Tint

Sampha Tour Dates:

Satellite Business:

*Shows will be in the round similar to Pioneer Works in NYC in June

October 12 - London, UK - St John at Hackney Church
October 13 - London, UK - St John at Hackney Church
October 14 - London, UK - St John at Hackney Church
October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

LAHAI Tour:

October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
November 1 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
November 4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
November 7 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall
November 11 - Washington D.C. - Howard Theatre
November 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
November 15 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
December 4 - Berlin, DE - Theater Des Westens
December 5 - Amsterdam, NL - Royal Theatre Carré
December 7 - Paris, FR - Cirque d’Hiver

Most Recent