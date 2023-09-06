News

Sampha Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Only” LAHAI Due Out October 20 via Young

Photography by Jesse Crankson



London singer/songwriter and producer Sampha has officially announced a new album, LAHAI, and shared a new song from it, “Only,” via a music video. He’s also announced some tour dates. LAHAI is due out October 20 via Young. Dexter Navy directed the “Only” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

LAHAI features an array of collaborators: Yaeji, Léa Sen, Sheila Maurice Grey (Kokoroko), Ibeyi, Morgan Simpson (Black Midi), Yussef Dayes, Laura Groves, and Kwake Bass.

The album includes “Spirit 2.0,” which was shared in June and was his first new solo song in six years (and also one of our Songs of the Week).

Sampha’s last solo music project was his 2017 debut album Process, which won the Mercury Prize.

A press release decribes the album in more detail: “If Process, Sampha’s 2017 Mercury-Prize-winning debut album, was an artist figuring out his own place in the world, engulfed in the shadows of grief and loss, LAHAI is an exercise in the radical acceptance and joy in the human condition, and the beauty in the journey itself. Welcome to Sampha’s next musical chapter: LAHAI.”

LAHAI Tracklist:

1. Stereo Colour Cloud (shaman’s dream)

2. Spirit 2.0

3. Dancing Circles

4. Suspended

5. Satellite Business

6. Jonathan L. Seagull

7. Inclination Compass (Tenderness)

8. Only

9. Time Piece

10. Can’t Go Back

11. Evidence

12. Wave Therapy

13. What If You Hypnotise Me?

14. Rose Tint

Sampha Tour Dates:

Satellite Business:

*Shows will be in the round similar to Pioneer Works in NYC in June

October 12 - London, UK - St John at Hackney Church

October 13 - London, UK - St John at Hackney Church

October 14 - London, UK - St John at Hackney Church

October 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium



LAHAI Tour:



October 29 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

November 1 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

November 4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

November 7 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall

November 11 - Washington D.C. - Howard Theatre

November 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

November 15 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

December 4 - Berlin, DE - Theater Des Westens

December 5 - Amsterdam, NL - Royal Theatre Carré

December 7 - Paris, FR - Cirque d’Hiver

