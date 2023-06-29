News

Sampha Shares First New Solo Song in Six Years: “Spirit 2.0” Single Out Now via Young

Photography by Jesse Crankston



London singer/songwriter and producer Sampha has returned with his first new solo song in six years, “Spirit 2.0.” The song features musical contributions from artists such as Russef Dayes, El Guincho, and Owen Pallet, with backing vocals from Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé of Ibeyi. “Spirit 2.0” incorporates a multitude of musical directions, peppered with over kicks, snares, and polyrhythmic synths to invoke a feel of west African folk music. Check out the song below.



During Sampha’s six year break from solo music, he was contributing vocals to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morales & The Big Steppers and Stormzy’s This is What I Mean. Of his own track, he says in a press release: “It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help - that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”



In 2021, serpantwithfeet shared “Fellowship” featuring Sampha and Lil Silva which made our Songs of the Week.



Sampha’s last solo music project was his 2017 debut album Process, which won the Mercury Prize.

