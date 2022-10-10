SAULT Release New EP
ANGEL Out Now via Forever Living Originals
Mysterious U.K. group SAULT have released a new EP, ANGEL, which is out now via Forever Living Originals. The EP is one single 10 minute track consisting of three songs along with a spoken-word interlude. Listen below.
The group’s most recent album, Air, was released earlier this year.
(via Stereogum)
