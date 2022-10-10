 SAULT Release New EP | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 10th, 2022  
SAULT Release New EP

ANGEL Out Now via Forever Living Originals

Oct 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Mysterious U.K. group SAULT have released a new EP, ANGEL, which is out now via Forever Living Originals. The EP is one single 10 minute track consisting of three songs along with a spoken-word interlude. Listen below.

The group’s most recent album, Air, was released earlier this year.

(via Stereogum)

There are no comments for this entry yet.

