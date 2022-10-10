News

All





Say Sue Me Release Covers EP In Honor of 10th Anniversary 10 EP Out Now via Damnably/Beach Town Music

Photography by Lim So



South Korean dream pop quartet Say Sue Me have released a cover EP today in celebration of their 10th anniversary as a band. It features covers of tracks by Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy and Guided By Voices, along with two re-recorded versions of their own songs. Listen to the EP and view the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Say Sue Me’s most recent album, The Last Thing Left, came out earlier this year via Damnably.

10 Tracklist:

1. Season of The Shark (Yo La Tengo)

2. Bad Habit (Say Sue Me)

3. Elevate Me Later (Pavement)

4. True Love Will Find You in The End (Daniel Johnston)

5. Old Town (Say Sue Me)

6. Honk If You’re Lonely (Silver Jews)

7. A.M. 180 (Grandaddy)

8. Smothered in Hugs (Guided By Voices)

Say Sue Me 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct 20 - Singapore, SG - Mosaic Arts & Culture Festival

Oct 21 - Bangkok, TH - POW Fest

Oct 29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

Nov 01 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

Nov 03 - Vienna, VA - Jammin’ Java

Nov 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - Dada Club

Nov 08 - Austin, TX - The Parish

Nov 10 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

Nov 11 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Coast

Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre

Nov 14 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

Nov 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Nov 18 - Portland, OR - Holocene

Nov 20 - Vancouver, BC - The Fortune Sound Club

Dec 08 - Osaka, JP - Live House ANIMA

Dec 09 - Tokyo, JP - Club Quattro

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.