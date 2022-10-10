 Say Sue Me Release Cover EP In Honor of 10th Anniversary | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, October 10th, 2022  
Say Sue Me Release Covers EP In Honor of 10th Anniversary

10 EP Out Now via Damnably/Beach Town Music

Oct 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Lim So
South Korean dream pop quartet Say Sue Me have released a cover EP today in celebration of their 10th anniversary as a band. It features covers of tracks by Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy and Guided By Voices, along with two re-recorded versions of their own songs. Listen to the EP and view the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

Say Sue Me’s most recent album, The Last Thing Left, came out earlier this year via Damnably.

10 Tracklist:

1. Season of The Shark (Yo La Tengo)
2. Bad Habit (Say Sue Me)
3. Elevate Me Later (Pavement)
4. True Love Will Find You in The End (Daniel Johnston)
5. Old Town (Say Sue Me)
6. Honk If You’re Lonely (Silver Jews)
7. A.M. 180 (Grandaddy)
8. Smothered in Hugs (Guided By Voices)

Say Sue Me 2022 Tour Dates:

Oct 20 - Singapore, SG - Mosaic Arts & Culture Festival
Oct 21 - Bangkok, TH - POW Fest
Oct 29 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
Nov 01 - Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye
Nov 03 - Vienna, VA - Jammin’ Java
Nov 05 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - Dada Club
Nov 08 - Austin, TX - The Parish
Nov 10 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
Nov 11 - Ft. Collins, CO - The Coast
Nov 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy Theatre
Nov 14 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
Nov 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Nov 18 - Portland, OR - Holocene
Nov 20 - Vancouver, BC - The Fortune Sound Club
Dec 08 - Osaka, JP - Live House ANIMA
Dec 09 - Tokyo, JP - Club Quattro

There are no comments for this entry yet.

