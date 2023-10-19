News

Say Sue Me Share Video for New Song “4am” Touring America This November

Photography by NOuir



South Korean indie band Say Sue Me have shared a new song, “4am,” via a music video. It comes ahead of some U.S. tour dates in November. The single is out now via Damnably. Watch the black & white below, followed by the tour dates. Yo La Tengo’s James McNew illustrated the single’s cover artwork.

The band’s Sumi Choi had this to say about the song in a press release: “Byungkyu wrote the intro line of the song about five years ago, and it was finally completed this year. This is a song about anxiety and sleeplessness. It contains the sadness and anxiety that come at that time when you close your eyes to fall asleep at night, and the restlessness of not being able to easily.”

Back in July, the band shared another new song “Mind is Light,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Last October, in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, Say Sue Me shared the 10 covers EP, featuring songs from Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy, and Guided By Voices, along with two re-recorded versions of their own songs.

Say Sue Me Tour Dates:

Oct 20 – Fukuoka, JP – Satsumanian Spinoff @ Voodoo Lounge

Oct 22 – Kagoshima, JP - Great Satsumanian Festival

Nov 03 – Tokyo, JP - BiKN Festival @ Spotify O-East

Nov 13 – NYC, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Nov 14 – Washington, D.C - The Atlantis

Nov 15 – Philadelphia. PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Nov 16 – Austin, TX - Parish

Nov 20 – CMDX, MX – Korea Spotlight @ Auditorio BB

