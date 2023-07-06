News

Say Sue Me Share Video for New Song “Mind is Light” Released Ahead of Summer North American Tour





South Korean indie band Say Sue Me have shared a Nahee Kim-directed music video for their new song “Mind is Light.” This song, which was released ahead of their North American tour, was self-recorded and mixed at the band’s studio in Busan and mastered by Matthew Barnhart. The cover artwork was illustrated by Yo La Tengo’s James McNew. Check out the video below, followed by the cover artwork and upcoming tour dates.



Lyricist Sumi Choi draws from mental health issues and life’s anxieties combined with exercise, nature, and acceptance. In a press release, she says: “We wanted to make a simple song like the early songs of Say Sue Me. I wish I could take my mind lightly, but it easily becomes heavy. I thought about how to lighten my mind. First of all, I walk outside and believe that my heart is light. Second, I think it doesn’t matter if it’s not true.”



In a global state of civil and mental unease, Say Sue Me look for the silver lining in life.



Last October, in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, Say Sue Me shared the 10 covers EP, featuring songs from Yo La Tengo, Pavement, Daniel Johnston, Silver Jews, Grandaddy, and Guided By Voices, along with two re-recorded versions of their own songs.

Say Sue Me Tour Dates:

July 14 – Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s w/ Calm Down Party

July 15 – Bellingham, WA - NW Tune-Up

July 16 – San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop w/ seablite

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA - The Echo w/ Modotti

July 19 – New York, NY - Lincoln Center KCCNY ‘Summer for the City’ @ Damrosch Park w/ Crying Nut

July 20 – Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle w/ Precocious Neophyte

July 23 – Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground w/ Cootie Catcher

