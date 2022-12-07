SBTRKT Shares New Song “FORWARD”
SBTRKT’s Third Album Due in 2023
Dec 07, 2022
Photography by Nick Walker
SBTRKT has shared a new song, “FORWARD.” The song features LEILAH, who contributed vocals for SBTRKT’s previous song, “GHOST.” Listen below.
In a press release, SBTRKT states: “I’ve always viewed this song as more of an album track than what I might consider a single, so it’s great to see that it has resonated so widely.”
SBTRKT’s third studio album will be out in 2023, according to a press release.
