SBTRKT Shares New Song “FORWARD” SBTRKT’s Third Album Due in 2023

Photography by Nick Walker



SBTRKT has shared a new song, “FORWARD.” The song features LEILAH, who contributed vocals for SBTRKT’s previous song, “GHOST.” Listen below.

In a press release, SBTRKT states: “I’ve always viewed this song as more of an album track than what I might consider a single, so it’s great to see that it has resonated so widely.”

SBTRKT’s third studio album will be out in 2023, according to a press release.

