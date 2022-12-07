 SBTRKT Shares New Song “FORWARD” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
SBTRKT Shares New Song “FORWARD”

SBTRKT’s Third Album Due in 2023

Dec 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Nick Walker
SBTRKT has shared a new song, “FORWARD.” The song features LEILAH, who contributed vocals for SBTRKT’s previous song, “GHOST.” Listen below.

In a press release, SBTRKT states: “I’ve always viewed this song as more of an album track than what I might consider a single, so it’s great to see that it has resonated so widely.”

SBTRKT’s third studio album will be out in 2023, according to a press release.

