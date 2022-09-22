News

Scout Gillett Shares Video for New Single “444 marcy ave” no roof no floor Due Out October 28 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Julie Orlick



Scout Gillett has shared a self-directed video for her new single, “444 marcy ave.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, no roof no floor, which will be out on October 28 via Captured Tracks. View below.

In a press release, Gillett states: “This song was written to encourage my friends and myself to surrender to the present moment and give this whole being alive thing our best shot. 444 is my angel number that I’ve seen since deciding to move to New York in 2017. Marcy Ave is a special place to me, where I’ve made a lot of my fondest memories living in New York.”

She adds, regarding the video: “It was inspired by a daydream I had in December 2020…I have no idea why…maybe it was just apocalyptic times? I was listening to ‘444 marcy ave’ on my stoop in Brooklyn and all I could see was a space-suit and a disco ball head dancing around. I called Katy to share the idea and we just got so lost in this world. I had so much fun designing this costume with her.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Gillett shared its lead single, “signal,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album track “slow dancin’.” Her debut EP, one to ten, came out in April via Captured Tracks

