Scout Gillett Shares Video for New Single “slow dancin’” no roof no floor Due Out October 28 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Julie Orlick



Scout Gillett has shared a video for her new single, “slow dancin’.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, no roof no floor, which will be out on October 28 via Captured Tracks. View the video, directed by Matthew Lippman and Jordan Tetewsky, below.

In a press release, Gillett states: “I wrote this ironically—taking a dig at the games of love. People too often play games. My take is: let’s just cut to the chase. Originally, I had written this as a downtempo country song. During recording, Nick [Kinsey] and I agreed it could evolve to something different. He had the idea to make it ironically fast and pulsing, juxtaposed against the title itself - ‘slow dancin’.

“The second vocal take of this track was captured in the pitch black darkness of a barn as I looked out to the stars. When I walked back into the studio, Nick and Ellen [Kempner, Palehound] both said they had never heard anyone sing like that before. That moment meant so much to me. We really made something special and I gave it my absolute best.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Gillett shared its lead single, “signal,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her debut EP, one to ten, came out in April via Captured Tracks

