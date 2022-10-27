News

Secret Machines Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “There’s No Starting Over” The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines Due Out February 17, 2023





Secret Machines (Brandon Curtis and Josh Garza) have announced the release of a new album, The Moth, The Lizard, and the Secret Machines, which will be out on February 17, 2023. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “There’s No Starting Over.” Listen to the single and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

“This album is really special to us because it represents a band playing music with no other agenda than to connect with one other,” states Garza in a press release. “My main hope is that people will hear it and say, ‘These guys went somewhere weird, man.’ I feel like Secret Machines finally delivered the crazy album everybody knew we had in us.”

Curtis adds: “This record is the result of an unconventional approach, our writing and recording techniques were all about recording the moments as they occurred, with minimal edits and no self censorship. Our plan was to catch ideas as purely as they could be captured. The stream of consciousness approach resulted in material that we later knitted together into song form. This song represents a slice of that process.”

The duo’s previous album, Awake in the Brain Chamber, came out in 2020.

