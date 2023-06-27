News

All





Sen Morimoto Announces New Album, Shares Music Video for Title Track “Diagnosis” Diagnosis Due Out November 3 via City Slag/Sooper

Photography by Sammy Sutter



Chicago-based Japanese American multi-instrumentalist Sen Morimoto has announced the release of his third studio album, Diagnosis, and shared a music video for its title track. Diagnosis is due out November 3 via City Slang, in partnership with his own Sooper Records. Morimoto co-directed the “Diagnosis video with New Trash. It features Morimoto experiencing sell-your-soul scenarios complete with references to current exploitation tools. Morimoto also has a handful of tour dates coming up. Watch the video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork followed by upcoming performances.

Morimoto previously shared the album’s first single, “If The Answer Isn’t Love,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Of the video for “Diagnosis,” Morimoto says in a press release: “The video for ‘Diagnosis’ is an over the top story about the music industry and an artist who thinks they can fix it from within (he can’t!). I worked with New Trash again to continue the story from ‘If The Answer Isn’t Love’ and they really brought the Faustian nightmare to life. The way the video is edited feels so true to how we experience life now. It’s a hyper-capitalist information overload where every part of your story is happening all at once.”

When explaining this album’s aim, Morimoto says: “I’ve now released a couple of albums in a time when the most commercially exploitable asset an artist has is their social identity and their trauma. Over this time the discussion of this pattern has come up repeatedly with peers who felt similarly tired of being expected to share every private detail of an immigrant household or to romanticize the struggle of their working class upbringing only to find questions on the craft itself reserved for artists without those burdens. While the songs on my third album range in topic from love to radicalization to spirituality and the internal effects of life under capitalism, every song on Diagnosis is, at its core, an attempt to flip the lens around. To hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and empower us to investigate them with the same scrutiny.”

Diagnosis Tracklist:

1. If The Answer Isn’t Love

2. Bad State

3. St. Peter Blind

4. Diagnosis

5. Pressure On The Pulse

6. Naive

7. Feel Change

8. What You Say

9. Surrender

10. Deeper

11. Pain

12. Forsythia (レンギョウの旋律)

13. Reality

Sen Morimoto Tour Dates:

7/21 Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

7/22 Official Pitchfork Fest Aftershow @ Schuba’s - Chicago, IL

9/23 Pygmalion Festival @ Gallery Art Bar - Champagne, IL

9/28 w/ David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors) @ Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL

11/10 @ Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

11/11 @ James Theatre - Iowa City, IA

11/29 @ The Drake - Amherst, MA

12/01 @ Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

12/02 @ Elsewhere Zone One - Brooklyn, NY

12/07 @ El Cid - Los Angeles, CA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.