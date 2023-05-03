News

Sen Morimoto Shares Video for New Song “If The Answer Isn’t Love” His First Single for City Slang

Photography by Sammy Sutter



Chicago’s Sen Morimoto has shared a new song, “If The Answer Isn’t Love,” via a music video. It’s his first single for the City Slang label in partnership with his own Sooper Records. It’s also the first taste of Morimoto’s upcoming third album (details of which are TBA). Morimoto co-directed the video with New Trash. Watch it below, followed by Morimoto’s upcoming tour dates.

Morimoto had this to say about the song in a press release: “In the face of imminent climate disaster, war and unending sickness it’s natural to start considering what will remain and what might have made it all worth it. I want the sound of my music to reflect that same urgency—instruments warbling and splattered over the beat, melodies tangled and contradicting. I wrote this song about the enduring power of love and the struggle to hang onto that feeling when in crisis.”

Of the video, Morimoto adds: “Up until my first tour in Japan, I washed dishes for a living. I would daydream all day at work about being a full time musician. My fantasies were sweet and naive, mostly just pop culture references glued together, stuff I’d seen in movies and music videos. It wasn’t until I started touring full time that I realized how long the road is from being a working musician to building a life in music that is actually sustainable, which has become even harder as touring proves itself to be a gamble with bad odds, even for more established acts. I wrote this video concept as a kind of tongue-in-cheek visualization of those mid-shift daydreams. I’m dreaming of this big guitar solo in the sky, but even my fantasy is insecure, balancing on a rusted beam with no support.”

The single follows Morimoto’s self-titled second album, released in 2020.

Sen Morimoto Tour Dates:

5/28 LUaroo Festival - Appleton, WI

6/16 City Slang Thirty Three Festival - Berlin, DE

6/21 Sled Island Music Festival - Calgary, AB

7/21 Pitchfork Music Festival - Chicago, IL

