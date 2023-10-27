News

serpentwithfeet Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Damn Gloves” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) GRIP Due Out February 16, 2024 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by Denzel Golatt



Alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced a new album, GRIP, and shared its first single, “Damn Gloves.” The song features Ty Dolla $ign and South African musician Yanga YaYa and was shared via a music video. GRIP is due out February 16, 2024 via Secretly Canadian. Micaiah Carter directed the “Damn Gloves” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Wise simply had this to say about “Damn Gloves” in a press release: “I didn’t wanna waste this chance to celebrate my waist in his hands.”

In July serpentwithfeet announced the new theatrical dance show titled Heart of Brick, which pays homage to Black queer nightlife and was inspired by GRIP and featured music from the upcoming album. The project was created by serpentwithfeet, co-written by Donte Collins, directed by Wu Tsang, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by The Joyce Theater Foundation.

The last serpentwithfeet full-length album was 2021’s DEACON.

In 2022, serpentwithfeet shared the song “The Hands” which was featured in A24’s The Inspection as well as on our Songs of the Week list.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet on soil.

GRIP Tracklist:

01 Damn Gloves [ft. Ty Dolla $ign and Yanga YaYa]

02 Safe Word

03 Spades

04 Deep End

05 Rum / Throwback

06 Black Air Force

07 Hummin’

08 Ellipsis

09 Lucky Me

10 1 to 10

Heart of Brick Live Dates:

October 25, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater

November 1, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

