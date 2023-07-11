News

serpentwithfeet Announces New Queer Theatrical Show Inspired By Upcoming Album Heart of Brick International Premiere August 10 - 13

Photography by Justin French



Alternative R&B artist and polymath serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced the premiere of his new theatrical dance show titled Heart of Brick, which pays homage to Black queer nightlife and is inspired by an upcoming new album. This project was created by serpentwithfeet, co-written by Donte Collins, directed by Wu Tsang, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by The Joyce Theater Foundation. The international premiere is from August 10th to August 13th at Kampnagel Festival in Hamburg, Germany, with a domestic premiere kicking off the fall ’23 season for The Joyce Theater in New York City from September 15th to September 22nd, followed by a full U.S. run starting on September 24th to November 1st.



In Heart of Brick, three artists join forces to tell the story of unpredictable romances and self-discovery which is so closely tied in with the spirit of Black queer nightlife. With a cast of seven queer Black dancers and a live performance by serpentwithfeet, Heart of Brick follows the love that blossoms between two men in a Black gay nightclub. Beguilingly gentle and sincere, the work features music from serpentwithfeet’s upcoming new album, weaving together music and dance into a theatrical experience.



