 serpentwithfeet Announces New Queer Theatrical Show Inspired By Upcoming Album | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 11th, 2023  
Subscribe

serpentwithfeet Announces New Queer Theatrical Show Inspired By Upcoming Album

Heart of Brick International Premiere August 10 - 13

Jul 11, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Justin French
Bookmark and Share


Alternative R&B artist and polymath serpentwithfeet (aka Josiah Wise) has announced the premiere of his new theatrical dance show titled Heart of Brick, which pays homage to Black queer nightlife and is inspired by an upcoming new album. This project was created by serpentwithfeet, co-written by Donte Collins, directed by Wu Tsang, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by The Joyce Theater Foundation. The international premiere is from August 10th to August 13th at Kampnagel Festival in Hamburg, Germany, with a domestic premiere kicking off the fall ’23 season for The Joyce Theater in New York City from September 15th to September 22nd, followed by a full U.S. run starting on September 24th to November 1st.

In Heart of Brick, three artists join forces to tell the story of unpredictable romances and self-discovery which is so closely tied in with the spirit of Black queer nightlife. With a cast of seven queer Black dancers and a live performance by serpentwithfeet, Heart of Brick follows the love that blossoms between two men in a Black gay nightclub. Beguilingly gentle and sincere, the work features music from serpentwithfeet’s upcoming new album, weaving together music and dance into a theatrical experience.

In 2022, serpentwithfeet shared the song “The Hands” which was featured in A24’s The Inspection as well as on our Songs of the Week list.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet on soil.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent