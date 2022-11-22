serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “The Hands” From the Soundtrack For “The Inspection”
The Inspection (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Out Now
Nov 22, 2022
Photography by Emily McCartney
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet has shared a new song, “The Hands,” which is featured in the new A24 film The Inspection. The song was produced by Sensei Bueno and features musical contributions from Animal Collective and StemsMusic Choir. Listen below.
In August, serpentwithfeet shared the song “I’m Pressed.” Serpentwithfeet’s sophomore album, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.
Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces My Favorite Movie Issue Starring Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman (News) — Sharon Van Etten, Ezra Furman, Death Cab for Cutie, Maya Hawke, Alvvays, Trent Reznor, Danny Elfman, Sufjan Stevens, John Lithgow, Fred Armisen, Johnny Marr
- Porcelain Raft Shares New Song “Do Birds Sing For Pleasure?” (News) — Porcelain Raft
- Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: A Companion (Review) — Bright Eyes
- I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning: A Companion (Review) — Bright Eyes
- LIFTED or The Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground: A Companion (Review) — Bright Eyes
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.