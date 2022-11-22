 serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “The Hands” From the Soundtrack For “The Inspection” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022  
serpentwithfeet Shares New Song “The Hands” From the Soundtrack For “The Inspection”

The Inspection (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Out Now

Nov 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Emily McCartney
Experimental R&B/gospel vocalist serpentwithfeet has shared a new song, “The Hands,” which is featured in the new A24 film The Inspection. The song was produced by Sensei Bueno and features musical contributions from Animal Collective and StemsMusic Choir. Listen below.

In August, serpentwithfeet shared the song “I’m Pressed.” Serpentwithfeet’s sophomore album, DEACON, came out earlier this year via Secretly Canadian.

Read our 2018 interview with serpentwithfeet.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

