Shame Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Fingers of Steel” Food For Worms Due Out February 24, 2023 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



British post-punk band Shame have announced a new album, Food For Worms, and shared its first single, “Fingers of Steel,” via a video. They have also announced some tour dates. Food For Worms is due out February 24, 2023 via Dead Oceans. Check out “Fingers of Steel” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Food For Worms is the follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink. For the album they worked with renouned producer Flood. In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen calls Food For Worms “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”

James Humby directed the “Fingers of Steel” video. Steen had this to say about the video in the press release: “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance. No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.”

Food For Worms Tracklist:

1. Fingers of Steel

2. Six-Pack

3. Yankees

4. Alibis

5. Adderall

6. Orchid

7. The Fall of Paul

8. Burning By Design

9. Different Person

10. All the People

Shame Tour Dates:



Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca

Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma

Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza

Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria

Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sun. May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater

Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn

Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

