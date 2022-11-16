Shame Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Fingers of Steel”
Food For Worms Due Out February 24, 2023 via Dead Oceans
Nov 15, 2022
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
British post-punk band Shame have announced a new album, Food For Worms, and shared its first single, “Fingers of Steel,” via a video. They have also announced some tour dates. Food For Worms is due out February 24, 2023 via Dead Oceans. Check out “Fingers of Steel” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Food For Worms is the follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink. For the album they worked with renouned producer Flood. In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen calls Food For Worms “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”
James Humby directed the “Fingers of Steel” video. Steen had this to say about the video in the press release: “Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance. No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.”
Food For Worms Tracklist:
1. Fingers of Steel
2. Six-Pack
3. Yankees
4. Alibis
5. Adderall
6. Orchid
7. The Fall of Paul
8. Burning By Design
9. Different Person
10. All the People
Shame Tour Dates:
Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca
Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma
Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza
Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra
Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Mon. Apr. 3 - Brussels, BE @ AB
Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria
Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sun. May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater
Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn
Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Walkmen Reunite For First Shows in a Decade (News) — The Walkmen, Hamilton Leithauser
- Grammys 2023 Full List of Nominees: Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, and More (News) — Wet Leg, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Björk, Spoon, Big Thief, Spiritualized, Wilco, The War on Drugs, The Black Keys, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, ABBA, Coldplay, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Arcade Fire, Florence and the Machine
- Shame Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Fingers of Steel” (News) — Shame
- Premiere: Jacklen Ro Share New Track “Made of Sugar” (News) —
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction @ United Center, Chicago, US, 5th November, 2022 (Review) — The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.