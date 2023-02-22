Shame Share New Song “Adderall” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates
Food For Worms Due Out This Friday via Dead Oceans
Feb 21, 2023
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
British post-punk band Shame are releasing a new album, Food For Worms, this Friday via Dead Oceans. Now they have shared its third single, “Adderall.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced West Coast tour dates in September and October.
Previously Shame shared the album’s first single, “Fingers of Steel,” via a music video. “Fingers of Steel” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Six Pack,” via a music video.
Food For Worms is the follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink. For the album they worked with renowned producer Flood. In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen calls Food For Worms “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”
Shame Tour Dates:
Tue. Feb. 28 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca
Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma
Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza
Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra
Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria
Wed. Apr. 5 - Brussels, BE @ AB
Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Sat. May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Sun. May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
Tue. May 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *
Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
Sun. May 14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza * [VENUE CHANGE]
Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *
Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *
Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater *
Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn *
Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *
Thu. Sep. 28 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s ^
Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater ^
Mon. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^
Wed. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^
Sat. Oct. 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre ^
* w/ Been Stellar
^ w/ Disq
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- My Firsts: Benjamin Woods of The Golden Dregs (Interview) — The Golden Dregs, My Firsts
- Premiere: Crimewave Shares New Track “Aftermath” (News) —
- Hannah Jadagu Announces Debut Album, Shares Video For New Song “What You Did” (News) — Hannah Jadagu
- Death Valley Girls Share Spooky Video For New Song “Islands in the Sky” (News) — Death Valley Girls
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video for New Song “Nadja” (News) — Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.