Shame Share New Song “Adderall” and Announce New U.S. Tour Dates Food For Worms Due Out This Friday via Dead Oceans

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



British post-punk band Shame are releasing a new album, Food For Worms, this Friday via Dead Oceans. Now they have shared its third single, “Adderall.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some newly announced West Coast tour dates in September and October.

Previously Shame shared the album’s first single, “Fingers of Steel,” via a music video. “Fingers of Steel” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Six Pack,” via a music video.

Food For Worms is the follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink. For the album they worked with renowned producer Flood. In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen calls Food For Worms “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”

Shame Tour Dates:



Tue. Feb. 28 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca

Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma

Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza

Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria

Wed. Apr. 5 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Sat. May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Sun. May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

Tue. May 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. May 14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza * [VENUE CHANGE]

Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *

Thu. Sep. 28 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s ^

Fri. Sep. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater ^

Mon. Oct. 2 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall ^

Wed. Oct. 4 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

Sat. Oct. 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre ^



* w/ Been Stellar

^ w/ Disq

