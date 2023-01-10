News

All





Shame Share Video for New Song “Six Pack” Food For Worms Due Out February 24 via Dead Oceans

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



British post-punk band Shame are releasing a new album, Food For Worms, on February 24 via Dead Oceans. Now they have shared its second single, “Six Pack,” via a music video. Gilbert Bannerman directed the video, which was animated by Cyrus Hayley. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Shame frontman Charlie Steen had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Six-Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you. Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”

Bannerman had this to say about the video: “The idea was to make a parody of a middle aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once. I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted.”

Previously Shame shared the album’s first single, “Fingers of Steel,” via a music video. “Fingers of Steel” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Food For Worms is the follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink. For the album they worked with renowned producer Flood. In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen calls Food For Worms “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”

Shame Tour Dates:



Tue. Feb. 28 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca

Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma

Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia

Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza

Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum

Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria

Wed. Apr. 5 - Brussels, BE @ AB

Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

Sat. May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

Sun. May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

Tue. May 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *

Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sun. May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater *

Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn *

Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *



* w/ Been Stellar

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.