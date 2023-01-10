Shame Share Video for New Song “Six Pack”
Food For Worms Due Out February 24 via Dead Oceans
Jan 10, 2023
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
British post-punk band Shame are releasing a new album, Food For Worms, on February 24 via Dead Oceans. Now they have shared its second single, “Six Pack,” via a music video. Gilbert Bannerman directed the video, which was animated by Cyrus Hayley. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Shame frontman Charlie Steen had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Six-Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you. Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”
Bannerman had this to say about the video: “The idea was to make a parody of a middle aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once. I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted.”
Previously Shame shared the album’s first single, “Fingers of Steel,” via a music video. “Fingers of Steel” was one of our Songs of the Week.
Food For Worms is the follow-up to 2021’s Drunk Tank Pink. For the album they worked with renowned producer Flood. In a press release, frontman Charlie Steen calls Food For Worms “the Lamborghini of Shame records.”
Shame Tour Dates:
Tue. Feb. 28 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Wed. Mar. 1 - Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
Fri. Mar. 3 - Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
Sat. Mar. 4 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Sun. Mar. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus
Tue. Mar. 7 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
Wed. Mar. 8 - Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Sat. Mar. 11 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sun. Mar. 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
Tue. Mar. 14 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Wed. Mar. 15 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Thu. Mar. 16 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Mar. 18 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Sun. Mar. 19 - Madrid, ES @ Nazca
Mon. Mar. 20 - Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo
Wed. Mar. 22 - Nimes, FR @ Paloma
Thu. Mar. 23 - Milan, IT @ Magnolia
Fri. Mar. 24 - Zurich, CH @ Plaza
Sun. Mar. 26 - Munich, DE @ Technikum
Mon. Mar. 27 - Berlin, DE @ Astra
Tue. Mar. 28 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Thu. Mar. 30 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
Fri. Mar. 31 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser
Sat. Apr. 1 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Tue. Apr. 4 - Cologne, DE @ Floria
Wed. Apr. 5 - Brussels, BE @ AB
Thu. Apr. 6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Fri. Apr. 28 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
Sat. May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Sun. May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
Tue. May 9 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle *
Wed. May 10 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
Fri. May 12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
Sat. May 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
Sun. May 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
Tue. May 16 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
Thu. May 18 - Montréal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques
Fri. May 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
Sat. May 20 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Mon. May 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *
Wed. May 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
Fri. May 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
Sat. May 27 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *
Sun. May 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *
Tue. May 30 - Dallas,TX @ Granada Theater *
Fri. Jun. 2 - Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn *
Sat. Jun. 3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
Sun. Jun. 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre *
* w/ Been Stellar
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Shame Share Video for New Song “Six Pack” (News) — Shame
- Coachella Announces 2023 Lineup: Wet Leg, Gorillaz, Weyes Blood, Björk, Frank Ocean, and boygenius (News) — Coachella, Wet Leg, Weyes Blood, Gorillaz, Björk, Frank Ocean, Alex G, Magdalena Bay, Blondie, The Chemical Brothers, Underworld, Christine and the Queens, Charli XCX, Sleaford Mods, Snail Mail, The Breeders
- Premiere: Crooks & Nannies Shares New Single “No Fun” (News) — Crooks & Nannies
- U.S. Girls Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Futures Bet” (News) — U.S. Girls
- Premiere: Tearing Up Shares New Single “Moonbeams” (News) — Tearing Up
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.