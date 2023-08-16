News

All





Shamir Shares Self-Directed Video For New Song “Obsession” Homo Anxietatem Due Out This Friday via Kill Rock Stars





Shamir is releasing a new album, Homo Anxietatem, this Friday via Kill Rock Stars. Now he has shared a final pre-release single from the album, “Obsession,” via a self-directed music video. Watch it below.

Shamir had this to say about the song in a press release: “I love how this song is rooted in uncertainty and not self pity. The truth is that I didn’t know myself back then, and I certainly was not ready for that level of exposure, but I knew I could be.”

This LP was recorded and produced by Hoost aka Justin Tailor (Rina Sawayama).

Shamir previously released four other Homo Anxietatem songs, “Oversized Sweater,” “Crime,” “Our Song,” and “The Beginning.” “Oversized Sweater” was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.