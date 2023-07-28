 Shamir Shares Self-Directed Video For New Song “The Beginning” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, July 28th, 2023  
Shamir Shares Self-Directed Video For New Song “The Beginning”

Homo Anxietatem Due Out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars

Jul 28, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Matthew James-Wilson
Shamir has shared a video for his new song “The Beginning,” which is the fourth and final single to be released from his upcoming album Homo Anxietatem. This LP is due out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars. Shamir also has some tour dates coming up. Check out “The Beginning” below, followed by the upcoming performances.

“The Beginning” dives into the missteps of a relationship gone by, while feeling emotionally trapped as time barrels forward. Shamir directed the hometown video filmed in Bartram’s Garden with musician friends, including members of the band Friendship and Ladifa.

Of the song, he says in a press release:“‘The Beginning’ is a song I wrote when I was 14 years old and had never experienced love, yet I was already inundated by all the typical tropes. Even back then I realized a happy ending was contingent on a healthy beginning. The video represents the healing power of being around friends after a break up.”

Shamir previously released three other Homo Anxietatem songs, “Our Song,” “Oversized Sweater” and “Crime.” “Oversized Sweater” was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.

Shamir Tour Dates:

October 2023:

02 Paris, Supersonic Festival
04 Brighton, Green Door Store
05 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
06 Bristol, Crofters Rights
08 Dublin, Workman’s Club
10 Leeds, Headrow House
11 Newcastle, Xerox
12 Glasgow, Hugh & Pint
13 Norwich, Voodoo Daddys
14 Manchester, Beyond The Music Festival
15 Birmingham, Actress & The Bishop

