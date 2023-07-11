 Shamir Shares Video Devoted to His Band For New Song “Our Song” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 11th, 2023  
Subscribe

Shamir Shares Video Devoted to His Band For New Song “Our Song”

Homo Anxietatem Due Out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars

Jul 11, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar Photography by Matthew James-Wilson
Bookmark and Share


Shamir has shared a video for his new song, “Our Song,” which is the second single from his upcoming album Homo Anxietatem. This LP, which will be his ninth studio album, is due out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars. He has also shared some UK and EU fall tour dates. Watch the video for “Our Song” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Homo Anxietatem which translates directly to “anxious man” is something that Shamir felt he embodied during the earlier stages of songwriting for this project. Of creating “Our Song,” he says in a press release: “It took about three months to write this song, which is the longest its ever taken me to write a song. The music video is a love letter to my band. Grant Pavol and Rhea Freed are the only reason I still play live. I wanted the video to focus on the three of us as a band.”

This LP was recorded and produced by Hoost aka Justin Tailor (Rina Sawayama). Shamir will be celebrating the album’s release on August 18 at the new Knitting Factory at Baker Falls in NYC.

Shamir previously released two other Homo Anxietatem songs, “Oversized Sweater” and “Crime.” “Oversized Sweater” was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #71

Apr 05, 2023 Issue #71 - Weyes Blood and Black Belt Eagle Scout

Most Recent