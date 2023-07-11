News

Shamir Shares Video Devoted to His Band For New Song “Our Song” Homo Anxietatem Due Out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Matthew James-Wilson



Shamir has shared a video for his new song, “Our Song,” which is the second single from his upcoming album Homo Anxietatem. This LP, which will be his ninth studio album, is due out August 18 via Kill Rock Stars. He has also shared some UK and EU fall tour dates. Watch the video for “Our Song” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Homo Anxietatem which translates directly to “anxious man” is something that Shamir felt he embodied during the earlier stages of songwriting for this project. Of creating “Our Song,” he says in a press release: “It took about three months to write this song, which is the longest its ever taken me to write a song. The music video is a love letter to my band. Grant Pavol and Rhea Freed are the only reason I still play live. I wanted the video to focus on the three of us as a band.”

This LP was recorded and produced by Hoost aka Justin Tailor (Rina Sawayama). Shamir will be celebrating the album’s release on August 18 at the new Knitting Factory at Baker Falls in NYC.

Shamir previously released two other Homo Anxietatem songs , “Oversized Sweater” and “Crime . ” “Oversized Sweater” was featured on our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Shamir, originally featured in the digital version of Issue 67 of Under the Radar’s print magazine. Also check out our podcast interview with him.