Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings – Hear Previously Unreleased Song “Don’t Wanna Lose You”
From New 7-Inch Out Today on Daptone
Mar 29, 2024
Photography by Wendy Lynch Redfern
Legendary soul singer Sharon Jones (of Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings) passed away in 2016 at the age of 60 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. But today her label Daptone have released a 7-inch featuring two previously unreleased Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings songs. Hear the A-side, “Don’t Wanna Lose You,” below. The B-side, “Don’t Give a Friend a Number,” seems to be exclusive to the 7-inch.
In 2020, The Dap-Kings recently put out the previously unreleased covers album, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In), on Daptone. It featured covers Jones recorded with the band over the years. The final full on Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings album, Soul of a Woman, recorded in the months before she passed, was released in 2017 via Daptone. The two unreleased songs put out today were recorded during the Soul of a Woman sessions.
We last interviewed Jones in 2016, just a few months before her passing, and you can read that article here. And here is the tribute we wrote to Jones when she passed.
Buy the 7-inch here.
