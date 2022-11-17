 Sharon Van Etten and The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Collaborate For Upcoming Book | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 17th, 2022  
Sharon Van Etten and The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Collaborate For Upcoming Book

Illustrated Lyrics Due Out Fall/Winter 2023 via Volume

Nov 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Sharon Van Etten has collaborated with The Raincoats’ Gina Birch on an upcoming book, Illustrated Lyrics, which will be out in Fall/Winter 2023 via Volume. The book will feature lyrics of songs from across Van Etten’s discography with accompanying illustrations by Birch. View the cover above and photos from inside the book below.

Van Etten’s most recent album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, came out earlier this year via Jagjaguwar. Read our review of it here.

Read our in-depth interview with Sharon Van Etten on 2019’s Remind Me Tomorrow and check out our exclusive photo shoot with her.

