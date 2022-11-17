News

Sharon Van Etten and The Raincoats’ Gina Birch Collaborate For Upcoming Book Illustrated Lyrics Due Out Fall/Winter 2023 via Volume





Sharon Van Etten has collaborated with The Raincoats’ Gina Birch on an upcoming book, Illustrated Lyrics, which will be out in Fall/Winter 2023 via Volume. The book will feature lyrics of songs from across Van Etten’s discography with accompanying illustrations by Birch. View the cover above and photos from inside the book below.

Van Etten’s most recent album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, came out earlier this year via Jagjaguwar. Read our review of it here.

